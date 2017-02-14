Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut Myers Industries from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 118,013 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $418.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 1.56. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Myers Industries by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Myers Industries by 121,052.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Myers Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Myers Industries by 33.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling, which designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products, and Distribution, which is engaged in the distribution of equipment, tools and supplies used for tire servicing and automotive undervehicle repair and the manufacture of tire repair and retreading products.

