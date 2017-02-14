Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) a €9.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.11) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank Ag set a €18.50 ($19.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. S&P Global Inc. set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €16.60 ($17.66) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €15.30 ($16.28) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($17.98).

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 16.937 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €10.60 and a 52 week high of €17.89. The company has a market cap of €19.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.66 and a 200 day moving average of €15.73.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-infineon-technologies-ag-ifxa-a-9-50-price-target.html.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.