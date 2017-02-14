Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($22.14) per share, for a total transaction of £141.76 ($177.16).

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) opened at 1819.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,719.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,625.70. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 8.81 billion. Mondi Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,173.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,830.00.

“Mondi Plc (MNDI) Insider Acquires £141.76 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/mondi-plc-mndi-insider-acquires-141-76-in-stock.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNDI. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Mondi Plc from GBX 1,900 ($23.74) to GBX 2,000 ($24.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,025 ($25.31) target price on shares of Mondi Plc in a report on Monday, October 24th. Davy Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondi Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,700.56 ($21.25).

Mondi Plc Company Profile

Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.