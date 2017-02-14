Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) opened at 78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company earned $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post $4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 9th” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/minerals-technologies-inc-mtx-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-on-march-9th.html.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $576,421.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource-and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. It has five segments. The Specialty Minerals, Performance Materials, and Construction Technologies segments produce and sell products and technologies based primarily upon the mineral products calcium carbonate, bentonite, talc, chromite and leonardite.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.