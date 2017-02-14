Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.84% of Microchip Technology worth $116,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 172.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm earned $881.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.14 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 378.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. set a $85.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $133,121.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 49,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,183,683.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,023 shares of company stock worth $5,608,975. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

