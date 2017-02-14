Martin Newman Purchases 5,475 Shares of Conviviality PLC (CVR) Stock

Conviviality PLC (LON:CVR) insider Martin Newman acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £14,892 ($18,610.35).

Shares of Conviviality PLC (LON:CVR) opened at 267.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 451.37 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.79. Conviviality PLC has a one year low of GBX 163.09 and a one year high of GBX 285.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/martin-newman-purchases-5475-shares-of-conviviality-plc-cvr-stock.html.

CVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Conviviality PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conviviality PLC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conviviality PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Conviviality PLC Company Profile

Conviviality Plc is a wholesaler and distributor of alcohol and impulse products serving consumers through its franchised retail outlets or through hospitality and food service. The Company’s activities consist of the wholesale and retail distribution of beers, wines, spirits, tobacco, grocery and confectionery within the United Kingdom to both the on-trade and off-trade market.

