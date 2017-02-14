Macquarie set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.30 ($60.96) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.98 ($63.80).

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 56.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of €70.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €35.27 and a 12-month high of €63.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.45.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/macquarie-analysts-give-bnp-paribas-sa-bnp-a-70-00-price-target.html.

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.