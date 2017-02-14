LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) opened at 46.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets set a $50.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

“LTC Properties Inc (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/ltc-properties-inc-ltc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-15th.html.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust. The Company invests in senior housing and long-term care properties through acquisitions, development, mortgage loans and other investments. Its primary senior housing and long term healthcare property types include skilled nursing properties (SNF), assisted living properties (ALF), independent living properties (ILF), memory care properties (MC) and combinations thereof.

