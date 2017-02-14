Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Shares Bought by RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,750 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Life Storage worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) traded down 1.45% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 389,247 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.61%.

“Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Shares Bought by RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/life-storage-inc-lsi-shares-bought-by-ridgeworth-capital-management-llc.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.45.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. acquired 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $216,694.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,582.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.