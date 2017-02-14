Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Given $9.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Kronos Worldwide’s rating score has improved by 14.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kronos Worldwide an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 320,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 68.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 28.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) opened at 13.58 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products in approximately 100 countries with sales in Europe and North America.

