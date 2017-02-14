Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP) a €70.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas SA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.98 ($63.80).

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 56.35 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas SA has a one year low of €35.27 and a one year high of €63.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of €70.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

BNP Paribas SA Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

