Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider David Cicurel acquired 9 shares of Judges Scientific PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($20.29) per share, with a total value of £146.16 ($182.65).

David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, David Cicurel acquired 11 shares of Judges Scientific PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,394 ($17.42) per share, with a total value of £153.34 ($191.63).

Shares of Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) opened at 1565.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,468.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,388.78. The firm’s market cap is GBX 95.50 million. Judges Scientific PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,125.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,943.75.

“Judges Scientific PLC (JDG) Insider Acquires £146.16 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/judges-scientific-plc-jdg-insider-acquires-146-16-in-stock.html.

Judges Scientific PLC Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of a portfolio of scientific instrument businesses. The Company’s activities are predominantly in or in support of the design and manufacture of scientific instruments. Its segments include Materials Sciences and Vacuum.

