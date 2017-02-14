Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) insider Josef El-Raghy sold 5,000,000 shares of Centamin PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.16), for a total value of £8,650,000 ($10,809,797.55).

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) opened at 174.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.49. Centamin PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 77.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 183.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.00 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin PLC’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%.

“Josef El-Raghy Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Centamin PLC (CEY) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/josef-el-raghy-sells-5000000-shares-of-centamin-plc-cey-stock.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 85 ($1.06).

About Centamin PLC

Centamin plc (Centamin) is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company operates in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company’s segment is the business of exploration and mining of precious metals. The Company’s principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine, which is jointly owned by the Company’s subsidiary, Pharaoh Gold Mines NL (PGM), and Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority (EMRA) on approximately 50% equal basis.

