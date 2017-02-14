John Reeve Acquires 39 Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) Stock

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) insider John Reeve purchased 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £497.64 ($621.89).

John Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, John Reeve purchased 78 shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($15.78) per share, for a total transaction of £985.14 ($1,231.12).

On Monday, December 12th, John Reeve purchased 40 shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.05) per share, for a total transaction of £481.60 ($601.85).

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) opened at 1285.00 on Tuesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 930.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.00 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.40.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the investment business. The Company’s investment objective is to provide growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term total return greater than the benchmark Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index, through investment primarily in the United Kingdom securities.

