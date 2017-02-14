Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA)

Jefferies Group LLC set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays PLC set a €18.50 ($19.68) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Commerzbank Ag set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.70 ($26.28).

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) opened at 23.63 on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €13.48 and a 52 week high of €24.57. The company has a market cap of €13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.30 and a 200 day moving average of €21.89.

ThyssenKrupp AG Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

