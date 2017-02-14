JD.com, Inc. (JD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,179 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of JD.com worth $48,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $6,905,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in JD.com by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 276.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,958,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 1,438,952 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in JD.com by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 113,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 0.30% on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. 3,330,771 shares of the company were exchanged. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $41.81 billion.

“JD.com, Inc. (JD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/jd-com-inc-jd-shares-sold-by-fil-ltd.html.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.37 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

