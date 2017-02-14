Janus Capital Group, Inc (JNS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Janus Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:JNS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,976,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Janus Capital Group worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Capital Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Janus Capital Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Janus Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:JNS) traded up 0.97% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,936 shares. Janus Capital Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm earned $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Janus Capital Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Capital Group, Inc will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Janus Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Janus Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Janus Capital Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Janus Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Janus Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Janus Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other Janus Capital Group news, CFO Jennifer J. Mcpeek sold 5,000 shares of Janus Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Capital Group Inc provides investment management, administration, distribution and related services to financial advisors, individuals and institutional clients through mutual funds, separate accounts, other pooled investment vehicles and subadvised relationships (collectively referred to as investment products) in both domestic and international markets.

