James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) opened at 41.35 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Bryan Martin sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JRVR shares. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James River Group Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered James River Group Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised James River Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

James River Group Holdings Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers excess and surplus commercial lines liability and property insurance.

