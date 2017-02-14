Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) opened at 57.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. MKM Partners set a $57.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $873,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,414.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

