J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank AG set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.92 ($50.98) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.98 ($63.80).

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) opened at 56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of €70.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.45. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €35.27 and a 1-year high of €63.35.

“J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP) a €58.00 Price Target” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/j-p-morgan-chase-58-00-price-target.html.

BNP Paribas SA Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

