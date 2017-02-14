IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Position Increased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. IPG Photonics Corporation comprises about 1.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.12% of IPG Photonics Corporation worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,956,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,375,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,275,000 after buying an additional 75,720 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 933,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 112,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 19.0% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 401,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) traded up 0.81% on Tuesday, hitting $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 633,586 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.67. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $73.55 and a one year high of $120.11.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm earned $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on IPG Photonics Corporation from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on IPG Photonics Corporation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In other IPG Photonics Corporation news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,740 shares of company stock valued at $962,840 over the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

