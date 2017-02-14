Insider Selling: Numis Co. PLC (NUM) Insider Sells £33,600 in Stock

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) insider Marcus Chorley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.50), for a total value of £33,600 ($41,989.50).

Marcus Chorley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Marcus Chorley acquired 7,637 shares of Numis Co. PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,092.50 ($23,859.66).

Shares of Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) opened at 275.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 310.09 million. Numis Co. PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 175.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 292.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Numis Co. PLC’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/insider-selling-numis-co-plc-num-insider-sells-33600-in-stock.html.

About Numis Co. PLC

Numis Corporation PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent institutional stockbrokers and corporate advisors. The Company offers a range of research, execution, corporate broking and advisory services to companies quoted in the United Kingdom and its investors. The Company’s services include research, sales and trading, investment companies, corporate finance, corporate broking, principle capital fund managers limited (PCFM), Numis indices and asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Co. PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis Co. PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.