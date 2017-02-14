Insider Buying: ZPG Plc (ZPG) Insider Purchases £148.59 in Stock

ZPG Plc (LON:ZPG) insider Alex Chesterman acquired 39 shares of ZPG Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £148.59 ($185.69).

ZPG Plc (LON:ZPG) opened at 381.80 on Tuesday. ZPG Plc has a one year low of GBX 212.40 and a one year high of GBX 392.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.58 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.00 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.00.

ZPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a ” buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of ZPG Plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a ” hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.94) target price on shares of ZPG Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a ” neutral” rating and issued a GBX 372 ($4.65) target price on shares of ZPG Plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About ZPG Plc

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

