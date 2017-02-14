Insider Buying: Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc (EGL) Insider Acquires £24,107.45 in Stock

Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc (LON:EGL) insider Martin Negre purchased 20,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £24,107.45 ($30,126.78).

Martin Negre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Martin Negre purchased 43,511 shares of Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £46,991.88 ($58,725.17).

Shares of Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc (LON:EGL) opened at 116.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.33. Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc has a one year low of GBX 106.00 and a one year high of GBX 135.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

About Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc

Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc is a closed-end fund. The Fund’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Fund specializes in the global utility, infrastructure, alternative energy and environmental sectors. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a dividend yield on its investment portfolio and to realize long-term growth in the capital value of the portfolio.

