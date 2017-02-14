Insider Buying: Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Insider Acquires £124.44 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £124.44 ($155.51).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) opened at 740.00 on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 836.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 751.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 744.11. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.61 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust plc’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

DMGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 830 ($10.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.12) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 715 ($8.94) to GBX 705 ($8.81) in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.50) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.62) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($10.03).

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

