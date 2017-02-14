Insider Buying: Capita PLC (CPI) Insider Buys £164.34 in Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Nick Greatorex purchased 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £164.34 ($205.37).

On Monday, January 9th, Nick Greatorex acquired 36 shares of Capita PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £181.80 ($227.19).

On Friday, December 9th, Nick Greatorex acquired 2,091 shares of Capita PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £9,932.25 ($12,412.21).

On Wednesday, December 7th, Nick Greatorex acquired 30 shares of Capita PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £168.60 ($210.70).

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) opened at 513.50 on Tuesday. Capita PLC has a one year low of GBX 431.30 and a one year high of GBX 1,128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 511.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 698.06. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPI shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Capita PLC from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 470 ($5.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Capita PLC to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Capita PLC from GBX 657 ($8.21) to GBX 479 ($5.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price objective on Capita PLC from GBX 771 ($9.64) to GBX 595 ($7.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.87) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capita PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.07 ($7.52).

About Capita PLC

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

