ING Groep NV (INGA) PT Set at €14.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.80 ($15.74) target price on ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. HSBC Holdings plc set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. set a €13.30 ($14.15) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of ING Groep NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.98 ($14.87).

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) opened at 13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of €52.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.55 and a 200-day moving average of €12.12. ING Groep NV has a one year low of €9.35 and a one year high of €14.05.

ING Groep NV Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

