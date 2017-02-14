Infinera Corporation (INFN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Nomura upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $11.96. Infinera Corporation shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 4,521,092 shares.

INFN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Infinera Corporation in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Infinera Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Infinera Corporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,643,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,755,000 after buying an additional 167,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,197,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,028,000 after buying an additional 182,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Infinera Corporation by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,731,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 239,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Infinera Corporation by 50.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,334,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after buying an additional 1,121,631 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Infinera Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market cap is $1.75 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Infinera Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $181 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Corporation will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera Corporation

Infinera Corporation is a provider of optical transport networking systems to service providers. The Company operates through optical transport networking systems segment. The Company serves Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable operators, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions and government entities around the world.

