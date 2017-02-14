Independent Research GmbH Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA)

Independent Research GmbH set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Commerzbank Ag set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.70 ($26.28).

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) opened at 23.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €13.48 and a 52 week high of €24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.89.

ThyssenKrupp AG Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

