IMI plc (IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,027.29 ($12.84).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of IMI plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,400 ($17.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.50) price target on shares of IMI plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.87) price target on shares of IMI plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.75) price target on shares of IMI plc in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.37) price target on shares of IMI plc in a report on Friday, November 11th.

IMI plc (LON:IMI) opened at 1216.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,104.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,051.38. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.29 billion. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 751.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,223.00.

About IMI plc

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates though the following segments: IMI critical engineering, which provides flow control solutions; IMI precision engineering, which specializes in developing motion and fluid control technologies, and IMI hydronic engineering, which is engaged in designing and manufacturing technologies that delivers heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors.

