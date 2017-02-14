HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) Stake Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC Holdings PLC were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in HSBC Holdings PLC by 417.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in HSBC Holdings PLC by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings PLC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) traded up 0.53% on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,705 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.05. HSBC Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Natixis upgraded shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of HSBC Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC Holdings PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

About HSBC Holdings PLC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through approximately four businesses, such as Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB).

