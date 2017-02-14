HSBC Holdings plc set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on Vinci SA (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Independent Research GmbH set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. S&P Global Inc. set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci SA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.33 ($79.08).

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) opened at 69.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.59. The firm has a market cap of €38.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. Vinci SA has a 1-year low of €49.93 and a 1-year high of €69.80.

“HSBC Holdings plc Analysts Give Vinci SA (DG) a €77.00 Price Target” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/hsbc-holdings-plc-analysts-give-vinci-sa-dg-a-77-00-price-target.html.

About Vinci SA

Vinci SA is a France-based company involved in construction and engineering. It designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks. It divides its business into two sectors: concessions and contracting.

