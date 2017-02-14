Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.26 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.72 price objective (up from $127.67) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.62.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 139.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 95,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,558,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 183,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 22.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 79,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

