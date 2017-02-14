Home Capital Group’s (HCG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) in a research report report published on Thursday. Scotiabank currently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) opened at 27.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc is a Canada-based holding company, which operates primarily through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust). The Company, through its subsidiary, offers residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card products.

