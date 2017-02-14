Home Capital Group Inc (HCG) Cut to “Underperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets lowered Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.50.

Shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) opened at 27.94 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc is a Canada-based holding company, which operates primarily through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust). The Company, through its subsidiary, offers residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card products.

