Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stake Cut by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded down 2.636% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.965. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,776 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.303 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.01 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price objective on Hologic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other Hologic news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $372,585.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,992.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 3,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $115,841.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

