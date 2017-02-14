Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Hologic worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 24.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,050,000 after buying an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 154,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,675,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after buying an additional 55,267 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 341.9% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 821.9% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded down 2.636% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.965. 6,444,829 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.303 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business earned $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.01 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other Hologic news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 3,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $115,841.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Ullian sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $372,585.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,992.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

