Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRX. Desjardins lowered their price target on Heroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Heroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Heroux-Devtek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Heroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.60.

Shares of Heroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) opened at 13.13 on Wednesday. Heroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.92.

About Heroux-Devtek

Heroux-Devtek Inc specializes in the design, development, manufacture and repair, and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. The Company also manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems and aircraft controls through its Magtron operations, as well as fluid filters products through its Bolton operations.

