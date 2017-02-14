HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) opened at 44.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.26. HCI Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $44.98.

In other HCI Group news, Director Martin A. Traber bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $214,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc (HCI) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants in the state of Florida through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through property and casualty insurance operations segment. The Company’s operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations.

