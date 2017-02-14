Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.47.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) opened at 3.48 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

In other news, Director David P. Smith acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, VP David Eldon Hardy acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $446,010 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

