Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on Renault SA (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Renault SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €89.00 ($94.68) price target on Renault SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. S&P Global Inc. set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on Renault SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Renault SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Renault SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Renault SA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €90.24 ($96.00).

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) opened at 87.50 on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 12-month low of €63.64 and a 12-month high of €90.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.10.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-reiterates-89-00-price-target-for-renault-sa-rno.html.

About Renault SA

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia brands, and the Sales Financing division, which provides financial and commercial services related to the sales activities, and is comprised of RCI Banque and its subsidiaries.

