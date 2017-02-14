Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for SAP SE (SAP)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on SAP SE (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Independent Research GmbH set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($100.00) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.66 ($96.45).

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 87.80 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of €63.00 and a 12-month high of €87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.36. The company has a market cap of €105.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is engaged in business application and analytics software. The Company is also engaged in digital commerce and is an enterprise cloud company. Its segments include Applications, Technology & Services segment, which is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (mainly support services and various professional services and premium support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products), and SAP Business Network Segment, which includes a network of networks, which covers sourcing, procurement, and travel and expenses.

