Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give Sanofi SA (SAN) a €81.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($96.81) target price on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale set a €96.00 ($102.13) target price on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($97.87) price objective on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.27 ($88.58).

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) opened at 80.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.50 and its 200 day moving average is €25.74. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of €62.50 and a 52 week high of €81.05. The firm has a market cap of €103.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

Sanofi SA Company Profile

Sanofi SA, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

