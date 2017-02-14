National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$1.85 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSC. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) opened at 1.30 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The firm’s market capitalization is $427.37 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/golden-star-resources-gsc-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-national-bank-financial.html.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea and Other. The Company holds interest in the Wassa and Bogoso/Prestea gold mines in Ghana. The Company is pursuing brownfield development projects at its Wassa and Prestea mines. The Company holds interests in gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

