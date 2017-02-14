GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider Acquires £5,318.10 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Vivienne Cox acquired 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,555 ($19.43) per share, for a total transaction of £5,318.10 ($6,645.96).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1580.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 76.91 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,556.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,598.00. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,342.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,745.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,667 ($20.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,834 ($22.92) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Investec started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,925 ($24.06) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,744.55 ($21.80).

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

