Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) (NYSE:SLW) – Equities researchers at Dundee Securities dropped their FY2016 earnings estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Dundee Securities analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Dundee Securities also issued estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q1 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

“FY2016 EPS Estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW) Decreased by Analyst” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-silver-wheaton-corp-slw-decreased-by-analyst-2.html.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLW. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.85.

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) opened at 29.02 on Monday. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 906.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Silver Wheaton Corp. Company Profile

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

