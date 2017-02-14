Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW) – Research analysts at Dundee Securities lowered their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Dundee Securities analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Dundee Securities also issued estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

“FY2016 EPS Estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp Lowered by Analyst (SLW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-silver-wheaton-corp-lowered-by-analyst-slw.html.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLW. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Silver Wheaton Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.82 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Silver Wheaton Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Silver Wheaton Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Silver Wheaton Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Silver Wheaton Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:SLW) opened at 22.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Silver Wheaton Corp has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 693.44 and a beta of 0.69.

“FY2016 EPS Estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp Lowered by Analyst (SLW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-silver-wheaton-corp-lowered-by-analyst-slw.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp by 694.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp during the third quarter worth $223,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Wheaton Corp Company Profile

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Wheaton Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Wheaton Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.