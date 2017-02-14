FY2016 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley now forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) opened at 7.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The firm’s market cap is $2.02 billion. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

