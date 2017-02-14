Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (FRCL) Insider Purchases £995.24 in Stock

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (LON:FRCL) insider Roger Bone purchased 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £995.24 ($1,243.74).

Roger Bone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Roger Bone purchased 189 shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £996.03 ($1,244.73).

Shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (LON:FRCL) opened at 562.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.66. Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 343.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 564.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC’s previous dividend of $2.35.

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC Company Profile

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Trust’s investment objective is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing in a diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.

