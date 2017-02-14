First Defiance Financial (FDEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) opened at 48.81 on Tuesday. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $438.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.95.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. Analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider James R. Williams III sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $46,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. (First Defiance) is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc First Federal is a federally chartered stock savings bank.

